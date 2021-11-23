Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (CCU) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 24th

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) declared a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.7066 per share on Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This is a boost from Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.24.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has increased its dividend by 5.2% over the last three years. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a dividend payout ratio of 95.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Compañía Cervecerías Unidas to earn $1.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.98 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.3%.

Get Compañía Cervecerías Unidas alerts:

Shares of CCU stock traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, reaching $18.26. 185,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,286. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.90. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a 1-year low of $14.11 and a 1-year high of $21.82.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $809.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.61 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CCU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.80 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.20 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCU. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 759.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after buying an additional 132,615 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 146.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 25,567 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 9,341 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

About Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA engages in the production of beverages. It operates through the following segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. The Chile segment sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages which include Heineken, Sol, Coors Tecate beer, Blue Moon beer, Kunstmann, Austral beer; and carbonated soft drinks, nectars and juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and water.

See Also: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.