Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $115.50.

NTRS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

In other news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 11,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total value of $1,504,149.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 9,395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,174,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,310 shares of company stock valued at $3,179,405 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTRS. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 599.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 21,425 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 10,444.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Northern Trust by 177.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Trust stock traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,623. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.62. The company has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.16. Northern Trust has a fifty-two week low of $88.20 and a fifty-two week high of $126.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 21.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Northern Trust will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 44.16%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.