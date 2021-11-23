EvenCoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $287,434.00 (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. EvenCoin has a total market cap of $54,232.36 and approximately $287,434.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, EvenCoin has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar. One EvenCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EvenCoin alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $239.48 or 0.00415153 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00016208 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000078 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001531 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $683.62 or 0.01185076 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

EvenCoin Coin Profile

EvenCoin is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io . EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

EvenCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvenCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EvenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “EVNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for EvenCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EvenCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.