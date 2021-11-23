BSCView Price Down 1.2% Over Last 7 Days (BSCV)

BSCView (CURRENCY:BSCV) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 23rd. One BSCView coin can now be bought for about $0.0214 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BSCView has a market capitalization of $252,536.26 and approximately $29,833.00 worth of BSCView was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BSCView has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00070676 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.51 or 0.00073687 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.85 or 0.00089888 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,334.11 or 0.07513296 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,597.72 or 0.99847123 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

BSCView Coin Profile

BSCView’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,801,399 coins. BSCView’s official Twitter account is @bscview

According to CryptoCompare, “Bscview provides a set of comprehensive trading tools available for Binance Smart Chain. It's designed to allow users to chart, trade and research with efficiency to maximize their profit potential. “

Buying and Selling BSCView

