Topaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) Receives $22.81 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Topaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.86.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$24.50 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$21.50 to C$21.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Topaz Energy stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,024. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.11 and its 200-day moving average is $13.19. Topaz Energy has a fifty-two week low of $11.29 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the segments, Royalty Assets and Infrastructure Assets. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 3.0 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in natural gas processing activities.

