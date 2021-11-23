TrustSwap Hits Market Capitalization of $161.84 Million (SWAP)

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded up 31.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. Over the last seven days, TrustSwap has traded 66.4% higher against the dollar. TrustSwap has a total market capitalization of $161.84 million and approximately $9.32 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrustSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.79 or 0.00003107 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TrustSwap alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00047064 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $136.92 or 0.00237358 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00006897 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.76 or 0.00087996 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00012028 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

TrustSwap Profile

TrustSwap (SWAP) is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,995,169 coins and its circulating supply is 90,312,895 coins. TrustSwap’s official website is trustswap.org . TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

Buying and Selling TrustSwap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrustSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SWAPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for TrustSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrustSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.