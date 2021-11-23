Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.92 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) to report earnings per share of ($0.92) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Lumos Pharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.86) and the lowest is ($0.95). Lumos Pharma posted earnings of ($0.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 196.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Lumos Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($3.89) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.93) to ($3.84). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($4.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.71) to ($3.33). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lumos Pharma.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumos Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Lumos Pharma from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Lumos Pharma in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.83.

In other Lumos Pharma news, Director Kevin M. Lalande bought 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.35 per share, with a total value of $91,935.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Kevin M. Lalande purchased 4,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.87 per share, for a total transaction of $49,882.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 51,195 shares of company stock worth $543,016 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lumos Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lumos Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Minerva Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lumos Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $321,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lumos Pharma by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Lumos Pharma by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 33,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUMO traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.67. The stock had a trading volume of 34,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,576. Lumos Pharma has a 1 year low of $7.23 and a 1 year high of $36.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.74.

Lumos Pharma Company Profile

Lumos Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its product includes LUM-201, an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency (PGHD). The company was founded on June 4, 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

