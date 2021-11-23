Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) to Announce $0.49 EPS

Analysts forecast that Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) will announce $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Kelly Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.65. Kelly Services posted earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Kelly Services will report full-year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.03. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kelly Services.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kelly Services had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 4.13%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KELYA shares. TheStreet cut Kelly Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Northcoast Research upgraded Kelly Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KELYA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Kelly Services during the second quarter worth $14,355,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Kelly Services by 23.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,612,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,648,000 after purchasing an additional 302,047 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 828,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,870,000 after acquiring an additional 157,416 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,707,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,868,000 after acquiring an additional 146,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,087,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,929,000 after acquiring an additional 130,857 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KELYA stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.33. The company had a trading volume of 165,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,220. The company has a market cap of $722.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.24. Kelly Services has a one year low of $17.26 and a one year high of $26.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Kelly Services’s payout ratio is presently 7.41%.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

