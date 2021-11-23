Zacks Investment Research Lowers Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) to Hold

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Calliditas Therapeutics AB is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing pharmaceutical products for patients with a significant unmet medical need. The compnay’s lead candidate consist Nefecon. Calliditas Therapeutics AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Get Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CALT traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,463. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 8.97, a current ratio of 8.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a 12-month low of $14.96 and a 12-month high of $36.65.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.62. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurant Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 144,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,252,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 71,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 27,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 11,946 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the 1st quarter valued at about $380,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the 3rd quarter valued at about $294,000. 4.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease IgA nephropathy.

See Also: Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (CALT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.