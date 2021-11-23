Zacks Investment Research Lowers Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) to Hold

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Curis, Inc. is a therapeutic drug development company focusing on cancer, neurological and dermatological disease indications, with technologies that utilize regulatory pathways that control repair and regeneration. Curis’ product development involves the use of small molecules or proteins to modulate these pathways. The company has successfully used this technology and product development approach to produce several promising drug product candidates in the fields of cancer, neurological disorders, hair growth, kidney and other diseases, as well as cardiovascular disease. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CRIS. Raymond James began coverage on Curis in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Curis in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.63.

Shares of Curis stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.07. 1,791,437 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,291,766. The stock has a market cap of $464.46 million, a P/E ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 2.78. Curis has a twelve month low of $1.09 and a twelve month high of $17.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.57.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Curis had a negative return on equity of 33.62% and a negative net margin of 373.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Curis will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRIS. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in Curis by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,971,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,912,000 after purchasing an additional 175,796 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Curis by 278.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,709,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,079,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202,509 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Curis in the 2nd quarter worth $178,000. Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new stake in Curis in the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Curis in the 2nd quarter worth $904,000. 88.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Curis Company Profile

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

