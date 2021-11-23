Safex Token (SFT) Price Hits $0.0035 on Major Exchanges

Safex Token (CURRENCY:SFT) traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. One Safex Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Safex Token has traded up 114.1% against the U.S. dollar. Safex Token has a total market capitalization of $6.67 million and approximately $300.00 worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003873 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000020 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded 59% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Safex Token Coin Profile

Safex Token (CRYPTO:SFT) is a coin. It was first traded on November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,885,974,016 coins. Safex Token’s official website is safex.io . Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io . The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Safex Token is safe.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “SportsFix is a decentralized sports media ecosystem. Their vision is to redefine the sports content market by cutting out the middlemen and connecting rights holders directly to fans through the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the SportsFix ecosystem. The token can be used to exchange value within the platform in several ways, Clubs distribute SFT to Fans to enter DS and reward fans when they engage in certain tasks that help grow digital stadium attendance, Sponsors reward fans with SFT to enter digital stadium after completing specific tasks, SportsFix allocates and gives tokens to Clubs to fund their Game Day Passes, also users can spend SFT for passes, and etc. “

Buying and Selling Safex Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safex Token directly using U.S. dollars.

