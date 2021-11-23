Pylon Finance 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1,224.00 (PYLON)

Pylon Finance (CURRENCY:PYLON) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. Pylon Finance has a total market cap of $1.20 million and approximately $1,224.00 worth of Pylon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pylon Finance has traded down 5.7% against the dollar. One Pylon Finance coin can now be purchased for about $81.90 or 0.00141892 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.96 or 0.00070964 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.21 or 0.00073132 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.83 or 0.00089798 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,333.80 or 0.07508709 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,637.73 or 0.99862683 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Pylon Finance Coin Profile

Pylon Finance’s genesis date was August 31st, 2020. Pylon Finance’s total supply is 14,700 coins and its circulating supply is 14,678 coins. The official message board for Pylon Finance is medium.com/@al_92198 . Pylon Finance’s official Twitter account is @Pylonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pylon Finance’s official website is pylon.finance/#

According to CryptoCompare, “PYLON is a cryptocurrency token backed by real-world income-generating assets. The PYLON price is supported by the largest Ethereum GPU mining operation in the United States. PYLON is a 100% community-mined token with no presale or pre-mine, and a fixed supply of approx 7700. “

Pylon Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pylon Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pylon Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pylon Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

