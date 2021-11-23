Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.65-5.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.71. Medtronic also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.650-$5.750 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDT. Citigroup reaffirmed a focus list rating and set a $153.00 price objective (up from $143.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $144.18.

NYSE MDT traded down $3.54 on Tuesday, hitting $113.35. 389,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,442,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.76. Medtronic has a 52-week low of $110.06 and a 52-week high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total value of $6,221,027.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,581 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total value of $1,536,451.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,911,046.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,922 shares of company stock valued at $18,380,380. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Medtronic stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,000,437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 981,186 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.97% of Medtronic worth $1,613,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

