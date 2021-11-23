Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.71 Per Share

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) announced a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be given a dividend of 0.7066 per share on Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This is a boost from Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.24.
Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has raised its dividend by 5.2% over the last three years. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a dividend payout ratio of 95.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Compañía Cervecerías Unidas to earn $1.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.98 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.3%.
CCU traded down $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.26. 185,342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,286. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a one year low of $14.11 and a one year high of $21.82.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 1.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 73.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 9,341 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the third quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the second quarter valued at $352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.90% of the company’s stock.
CCU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.80 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.20 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 1st.
About Compañía Cervecerías Unidas
Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA engages in the production of beverages. It operates through the following segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. The Chile segment sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages which include Heineken, Sol, Coors Tecate beer, Blue Moon beer, Kunstmann, Austral beer; and carbonated soft drinks, nectars and juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and water.
See Also: How is inflation measured?
Receive News & Ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.