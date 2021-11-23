Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.71 Per Share

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) announced a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be given a dividend of 0.7066 per share on Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This is a boost from Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.24.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has raised its dividend by 5.2% over the last three years. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a dividend payout ratio of 95.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Compañía Cervecerías Unidas to earn $1.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.98 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.3%.

CCU traded down $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.26. 185,342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,286. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a one year low of $14.11 and a one year high of $21.82.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $809.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.61 million. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 12.43%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 1.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 73.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 9,341 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the third quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the second quarter valued at $352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

CCU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.80 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.20 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

About Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA engages in the production of beverages. It operates through the following segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. The Chile segment sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages which include Heineken, Sol, Coors Tecate beer, Blue Moon beer, Kunstmann, Austral beer; and carbonated soft drinks, nectars and juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and water.

