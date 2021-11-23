Haven Protocol (XHV) Trading 26.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. Over the last week, Haven Protocol has traded down 26.2% against the US dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can now be bought for about $10.89 or 0.00018882 BTC on exchanges. Haven Protocol has a market cap of $165.45 million and $1.83 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,684.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,347.44 or 0.07536568 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $216.81 or 0.00375859 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $573.67 or 0.00994502 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.64 or 0.00086063 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00009273 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.09 or 0.00409281 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00005751 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $156.10 or 0.00270602 BTC.

About Haven Protocol

XHV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 15,189,959 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

