Juggernaut (JGN) Trading Up 16.6% This Week

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. In the last week, Juggernaut has traded up 16.6% against the U.S. dollar. Juggernaut has a market cap of $47.62 million and $3.19 million worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Juggernaut coin can currently be purchased for $1.20 or 0.00002087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001573 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00046676 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $136.85 or 0.00237231 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00006959 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.57 or 0.00087672 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00011934 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Juggernaut Profile

JGN is a coin. Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,562,500 coins. Juggernaut’s official website is jgndefi.com . The official message board for Juggernaut is medium.com/juggernaut-defi . Juggernaut’s official Twitter account is @JGNDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “JGN is described to be an unstoppable commerce network that offers custom synthetic DeFi assets to fit any business use case. JGN claims to enable users to create, customize, and modularize their business use cases into live DeFi synthetic frameworks. “

Buying and Selling Juggernaut

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Juggernaut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Juggernaut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

