Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) to Announce -$0.66 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) will report ($0.66) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for fuboTV’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.44) and the lowest is ($0.77). fuboTV reported earnings of ($0.39) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 69.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that fuboTV will report full-year earnings of ($2.63) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.80) to ($2.45). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.91) to ($2.06). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for fuboTV.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $156.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.49 million. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 85.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.14%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FUBO shares. Barrington Research cut shares of fuboTV from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of fuboTV from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.13.

FUBO traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.49. The stock had a trading volume of 8,302,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,291,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 3.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.81. fuboTV has a twelve month low of $14.64 and a twelve month high of $62.29.

In related news, CEO David Gandler sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total value of $1,723,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in fuboTV by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 30,052 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in fuboTV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in fuboTV by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 378,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,163,000 after purchasing an additional 111,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in fuboTV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $764,000. Institutional investors own 37.61% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

