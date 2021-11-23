Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) will post $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Marvell Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.39. Marvell Technology posted earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 52%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Marvell Technology will report full year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Marvell Technology.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share.

MRVL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.91.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.22. The company had a trading volume of 5,790,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,070,731. Marvell Technology has a 12-month low of $37.92 and a 12-month high of $76.12. The stock has a market cap of $60.30 billion, a PE ratio of -150.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.63 and its 200 day moving average is $59.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -50.00%.

In other news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total value of $309,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 872 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $63,376.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 270,979 shares of company stock valued at $19,273,481. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,120,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,569,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 36,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $272,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $641,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marvell Technology (MRVL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.