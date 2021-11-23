-$0.72 Earnings Per Share Expected for Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) to report ($0.72) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Invitae’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.62) and the lowest is ($0.77). Invitae posted earnings of ($0.63) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Invitae will report full-year earnings of ($3.00) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.10) to ($2.81). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.46) to ($2.30). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Invitae.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.22). Invitae had a negative net margin of 155.87% and a negative return on equity of 23.02%. The company had revenue of $114.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on NVTA shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Invitae from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Invitae from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Invitae in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Invitae from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.44.

In other news, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $103,120.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 29,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total transaction of $649,585.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,700 shares of company stock worth $987,024 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invitae in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 729.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invitae in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Invitae by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVTA traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,511,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,615,561. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.71. Invitae has a 12-month low of $17.43 and a 12-month high of $61.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 12.08 and a current ratio of 8.74.

About Invitae

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

