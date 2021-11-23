Cypress Wealth Services LLC Decreases Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter worth $34,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 234.4% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 37.7% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MA traded up $2.79 on Tuesday, hitting $324.09. 100,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,985,385. The stock has a market cap of $318.44 billion, a PE ratio of 39.52, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $348.45 and a 200-day moving average of $360.41. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $312.38 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.65%.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.48, for a total transaction of $31,345,613.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 192,658 shares of company stock valued at $67,541,787. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point upped their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $426.57.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

