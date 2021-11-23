Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) Raises Dividend to $0.71 Per Share

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 24th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.705 per share on Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This is a boost from Cogeco Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64.

Shares of CCA stock traded up C$1.00 on Tuesday, hitting C$99.44. The company had a trading volume of 211,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,521. The firm has a market cap of C$4.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$110.23 and a 200-day moving average price of C$115.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.76. Cogeco Communications has a twelve month low of C$93.15 and a twelve month high of C$123.07.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.98 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$632.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$622.30 million. Equities research analysts expect that Cogeco Communications will post 9.6658403 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CCA shares. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$138.00 to C$137.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC dropped their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$131.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cogeco Communications in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$132.75.

About Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

