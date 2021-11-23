Zacks: Analysts Expect Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) to Post -$0.19 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) will announce earnings per share of ($0.19) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Twilio’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. Twilio reported earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 575%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Twilio will report full-year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to $0.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to $0.23. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Twilio.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $740.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.10 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TWLO. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $424.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $394.98 price target (up from $385.00) on shares of Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Twilio from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $454.83.

NYSE:TWLO traded down $4.48 on Tuesday, reaching $275.13. 2,828,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,051,004. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.16 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $326.23 and a 200-day moving average of $345.01. Twilio has a 52-week low of $266.29 and a 52-week high of $457.30.

In related news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.29, for a total transaction of $146,144.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.51, for a total value of $10,206,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,449 shares of company stock valued at $31,411,230 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Twilio in the first quarter worth $351,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Twilio by 64.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Twilio by 2.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,826,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Twilio in the first quarter worth $468,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Twilio in the first quarter worth $2,692,000. 77.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Twilio

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

