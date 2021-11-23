Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) will post $0.41 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Innoviva’s earnings. Innoviva posted earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Innoviva will report full-year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.61 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Innoviva.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.47. Innoviva had a net margin of 82.58% and a return on equity of 56.51%. The firm had revenue of $97.86 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

NASDAQ INVA traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 602,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,724. The company has a current ratio of 75.82, a quick ratio of 75.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.47. Innoviva has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $18.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.93.

In other news, Director Innoviva, Inc. purchased 1,212,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $4,000,002.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Innoviva by 86.2% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,305,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,320,000 after buying an additional 1,530,278 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in Innoviva by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,070,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,174,000 after purchasing an additional 798,130 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Innoviva by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,419,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,714,000 after purchasing an additional 725,120 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Innoviva during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,102,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Innoviva by 885.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 442,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,932,000 after purchasing an additional 397,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate; and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

