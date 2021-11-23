Qbao Trading 17.6% Lower This Week (QBT)

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 23rd. One Qbao coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Qbao has traded down 17.6% against the dollar. Qbao has a market capitalization of $529,935.40 and approximately $39,203.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000155 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000023 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Qbao

Qbao is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 coins. The official message board for Qbao is medium.com/@Qbao2339 . Qbao’s official website is qbao.fund . Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao

Qbao Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qbao should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qbao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

