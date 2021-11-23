Harvest Finance (FARM) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $13.82 Million

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 23rd. Harvest Finance has a market capitalization of $83.46 million and approximately $13.82 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harvest Finance coin can now be bought for $128.79 or 0.00223389 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00016124 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000948 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000180 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Harvest Finance Profile

Harvest Finance (CRYPTO:FARM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 670,731 coins and its circulating supply is 648,001 coins. The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance . Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

