Brokerages Anticipate Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) to Post $0.39 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Shore Bancshares’ earnings. Shore Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shore Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.54 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Shore Bancshares.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Shore Bancshares had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $18.53 million during the quarter.

SHBI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Shore Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler raised Shore Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHBI. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Shore Bancshares by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 189,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 22,789 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Shore Bancshares by 21.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 4,092 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 1.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 565,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,628,000 after purchasing an additional 10,470 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Shore Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shore Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

SHBI stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.30. 37,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,861. Shore Bancshares has a twelve month low of $12.99 and a twelve month high of $23.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.34. The company has a market cap of $402.06 million, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 34.53%.

Shore Bancshares Company Profile

Shore Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. Its services include checking accounts, various savings programs, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, installment and other personal loans, credit cards, personal lines of credit, automobile and other consumer financing, safe deposit boxes, debit cards, 24-hour telephone banking, internet banking, mobile banking, and 24-hour automatic teller machine services.

