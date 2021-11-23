Balfour Beatty (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.53

Shares of Balfour Beatty plc (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.53 and last traded at $6.53, with a volume of 154 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.55.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Balfour Beatty in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.11 and a 200 day moving average of $7.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.1236 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from Balfour Beatty’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th.

Balfour Beatty Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BAFYY)

Balfour Beatty Plc engages in the provision of infrastructure services. It offers a range of capabilities in construction, civil engineering and mechanical & electrical engineering services. The firm operates through following business segments: Construction Services, Support Services, Infrastructure Investments, and Corporate Activities.

