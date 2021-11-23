CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Raises Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up about 0.9% of CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 189.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 270.4% during the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 1,200 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

In other Intel news, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 10,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.25. 1,257,576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,233,182. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $45.24 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.20 and a 200 day moving average of $54.15.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 26.99%.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.52.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.