Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $15.10

Shares of Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.10 and last traded at $15.20, with a volume of 51653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spark New Zealand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Get Spark New Zealand alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.63.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.8694 per share. This is a positive change from Spark New Zealand’s previous dividend of $0.40. This represents a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th.

About Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY)

Spark New Zealand Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications and information and communications technology (ICT) services. The company was founded on February 24, 1987 and is headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Spark New Zealand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark New Zealand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.