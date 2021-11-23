-$0.03 EPS Expected for Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) to announce ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Impinj’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is ($0.01). Impinj reported earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Impinj will report full-year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Impinj.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.97% and a negative return on equity of 43.37%. The company had revenue of $45.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.54) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PI. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Impinj in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Impinj from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Impinj from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Impinj in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Impinj from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.78.

In other news, CFO Cary Baker sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sylebra Capital Ltd sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total value of $78,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,056,716 shares of company stock valued at $82,464,366. Corporate insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PI. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Impinj in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Impinj by 144.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Impinj during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Impinj by 33.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Impinj during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PI traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.85. The company had a trading volume of 269,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,712. Impinj has a fifty-two week low of $35.10 and a fifty-two week high of $85.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.72 and a beta of 2.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.51.

Impinj Company Profile

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

