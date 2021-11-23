Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.71 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) will report sales of $2.71 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.95 billion and the lowest is $2.59 billion. Taylor Morrison Home posted sales of $1.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 73.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will report full-year sales of $7.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.59 billion to $7.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.31 billion to $8.77 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Taylor Morrison Home.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TMHC. Barclays boosted their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.70.

Shares of NYSE:TMHC traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.49. The company had a trading volume of 670,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,945. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Taylor Morrison Home has a 1-year low of $22.64 and a 1-year high of $34.05.

In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $187,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO C. David Cone sold 8,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $263,654.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,890 shares of company stock worth $2,020,157. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,314 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 9,112 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 616,954 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,009,000 after purchasing an additional 128,572 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,901 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 72,091 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

