Private Capital Group LLC Acquires 461 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 28.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,061 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 175.4% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the second quarter worth $47,000. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.74.

Shares of MCD opened at $253.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $246.02 and a 200-day moving average of $239.25. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $202.73 and a one year high of $257.53. The company has a market cap of $189.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.59.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 53.20%.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

