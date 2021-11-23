Welch & Forbes LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 795,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.8% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $111,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 10,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 19,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.0% during the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.3% in the third quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 56,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,932,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the third quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 67,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,464,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $171,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total value of $29,483,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 340,000 shares of company stock valued at $49,033,160 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $147.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $121.54 and a 12-month high of $148.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $143.38 and a 200-day moving average of $140.44. The stock has a market cap of $358.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.62%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PG. Zacks Investment Research raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Truist boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.41.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

