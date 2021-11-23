BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BM Technologies Inc. provides mobile-first banking platforms principally in the U.S. It offers access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. BM Technologies Inc., formerly known as Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, Chardan Capital began coverage on BM Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE:BMTX traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,158,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,205. BM Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.68 and a fifty-two week high of $18.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.50.

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BM Technologies will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMTX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of BM Technologies during the first quarter worth about $4,278,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BM Technologies by 50.1% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 326,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 109,057 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BM Technologies by 253.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 104,274 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BM Technologies during the first quarter worth about $1,020,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BM Technologies during the first quarter worth about $889,000. 32.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BM Technologies, Inc is a technology company that provides banking services through its partner banks. It offers a mobile banking platform in the U.S. that provides access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. The company’s operating model enables partner banks to provide banking services to low and middle-income Americans who have been left behind by the fee model of traditional banks.

