Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $3.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.54% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Axcella Health Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in the research and development of novel multifactorial interventions to support health and address dysregulated metabolism. The company’s principal candidate consists of AXA1665, AXA1125, AXA1957, AXA2678 and AXA4010 which are in clinical stage. Axcella Health Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Get Axcella Health alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on Axcella Health in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Noble Financial started coverage on Axcella Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Axcella Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their target price on Axcella Health from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axcella Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

AXLA traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.94. 54,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,310. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.40. Axcella Health has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $6.84. The stock has a market cap of $114.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 8.72 and a quick ratio of 8.72.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts expect that Axcella Health will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 31.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 72,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 17,287 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 579.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 79,049 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 129.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 89,115 shares during the period. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axcella Health during the second quarter valued at $100,000. 63.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axcella Health Company Profile

Axcella Health, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of treatment for diseases and improve health using endogenous metabolic modulator, or EMM, and compositions. Its product pipeline includes AXA1665, for the reduction in risk of recurrent overt hepatic encephalopathy; and AXA1125, for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Axcella Health (AXLA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Axcella Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcella Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.