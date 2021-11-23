Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Purchases 3,480 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,915 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 0.5% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,930 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Gill Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 3.0% during the second quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 0.6% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 1.4% during the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 0.3% in the second quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 22,541 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $2.77 on Tuesday, reaching $151.39. The stock had a trading volume of 288,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,961,521. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $171.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $141.70 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.15.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

