Julie Wainwright Sells 15,809 Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Stock

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) CEO Julie Wainwright sold 15,809 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $241,719.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Julie Wainwright also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 10th, Julie Wainwright sold 150,000 shares of RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $2,358,000.00.

On Friday, October 22nd, Julie Wainwright sold 3,121 shares of RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total value of $39,230.97.

On Friday, October 1st, Julie Wainwright sold 30,000 shares of RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $388,500.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Julie Wainwright sold 30,000 shares of RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $382,800.00.

REAL stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.84. 2,155,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,811,881. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 2.74. The RealReal, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.18 and a 52 week high of $30.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.45.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.33 million. RealReal had a negative return on equity of 132.56% and a negative net margin of 58.19%. RealReal’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REAL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of RealReal by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,851,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,633,000 after buying an additional 160,273 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of RealReal by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,233,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,408,000 after buying an additional 316,574 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of RealReal by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,256,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,103,000 after buying an additional 897,537 shares during the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC grew its position in shares of RealReal by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 4,110,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,228,000 after buying an additional 633,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of RealReal by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,039,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,814,000 after buying an additional 1,089,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on REAL. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on RealReal from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on RealReal from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on RealReal from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on RealReal in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on RealReal from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.64.

RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

Featured Article: How Buying a Call Option Works

