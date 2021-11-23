Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.410-$1.470 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.19 billion-$1.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.20 billion.Autodesk also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.980-$5.040 EPS.

ADSK stock traded down $6.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $304.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,214,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,554. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Autodesk has a 1-year low of $252.60 and a 1-year high of $344.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $301.19 and a 200 day moving average of $299.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.85, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.36.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 69.10% and a net margin of 32.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADSK. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Autodesk from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays increased their target price on Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autodesk from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $324.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $346.17.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $75,052.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,434 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.18, for a total value of $696,562.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,220 shares of company stock valued at $9,941,402. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

