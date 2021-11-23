EvidenZ Hits Market Cap of $5.80 Million (BCDT)

EvidenZ (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. In the last week, EvidenZ has traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. EvidenZ has a market capitalization of $5.80 million and $245,049.00 worth of EvidenZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EvidenZ coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000475 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EvidenZ alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00046826 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003019 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.25 or 0.00240132 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00007008 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.50 or 0.00087710 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00012011 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

EvidenZ Profile

BCDT is a coin. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. EvidenZ’s total supply is 40,835,044 coins and its circulating supply is 38,099,244 coins. EvidenZ’s official Twitter account is @MyEvidenZ

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDT is the token linked to the EvidenZ framework, used by the company BCdiploma to allow hundreds of institutions to issue diplomas in a digital, decentralized and secure way. The BCDT is required to issue each certificate on the Ethereum blockchain. It is a utility token: for each certification, part of the BCDT used is burned by the smart contract of the EvidenZ ecosystem, reducing its total quantity. 40M BCDTs were issued during an ICO in January 2018: no more BCDTs will be issued after this date. Gitlab | Telegram | Medium “

EvidenZ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvidenZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvidenZ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EvidenZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BCDTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for EvidenZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EvidenZ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.