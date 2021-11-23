Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) to Announce $0.01 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) will report earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for 8X8’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.02. 8X8 reported earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 150%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 8X8 will report full-year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.29. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for 8X8.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.50% and a negative return on equity of 87.26%. The company had revenue of $151.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EGHT. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.92.

In related news, insider Dejan Deklich sold 2,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $57,070.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $26,505.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,591 shares of company stock valued at $983,398 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGHT. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 9.7% in the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 13,608,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,307,000 after buying an additional 1,205,979 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 23.5% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,260,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,258,000 after buying an additional 810,400 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in 8X8 in the second quarter worth about $20,976,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in 8X8 by 24.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,166,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,145,000 after purchasing an additional 432,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in 8X8 by 26.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,836,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,953,000 after purchasing an additional 388,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EGHT traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.11. 884,459 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,183,318. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. 8X8 has a fifty-two week low of $19.26 and a fifty-two week high of $39.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 1.08.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

