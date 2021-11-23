$0.17 EPS Expected for Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) will report $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Denny’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.20. Denny’s reported earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 440%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denny’s will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Denny’s.

Get Denny's alerts:

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Denny’s had a net margin of 9.98% and a negative return on equity of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $103.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on DENN. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.13 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Denny’s from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Denny’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.22.

In related news, President F Mark Wolfinger sold 9,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $161,884.03. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 796,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,059,076.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Donald C. Robinson sold 15,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $255,167.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DENN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Denny’s by 79.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the third quarter valued at about $168,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the third quarter valued at about $176,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Denny’s during the second quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Denny’s during the second quarter worth about $183,000. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DENN stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.38. The stock had a trading volume of 409,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,127. Denny’s has a fifty-two week low of $11.11 and a fifty-two week high of $20.02. The firm has a market cap of $911.49 million, a PE ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.08.

About Denny’s

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Denny’s (DENN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.