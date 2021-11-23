GFG Capital LLC Sells 4,823 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

GFG Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,360 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 4,823 shares during the period. Facebook makes up approximately 4.1% of GFG Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $13,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the second quarter worth $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter valued at $45,000. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on FB. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price (down previously from $425.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $390.00 target price on Facebook in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities upped their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 price objective on Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.00.

Shares of Facebook stock traded down $5.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $335.62. The stock had a trading volume of 538,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,795,510. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $338.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $344.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $933.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.27. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.61 and a 1 year high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.04, for a total transaction of $95,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.45, for a total value of $28,481,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,970,163 shares of company stock worth $688,397,841. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Featured Article: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.