Pivot Token Achieves Market Cap of $1.93 Million (PVT)

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. Pivot Token has a market cap of $1.93 million and approximately $858,426.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pivot Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pivot Token has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001562 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00046748 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $137.69 or 0.00238785 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00007054 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.64 or 0.00087828 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00012061 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Pivot Token Profile

PVT is a coin. It launched on August 7th, 2018. Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 coins and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 coins. Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/about . The official message board for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62

According to CryptoCompare, “Pivot is a community app for those interested in blockchain and world of cryptocurrency. It serves as a tool for the blockchain investor community to collaborate and communicate freely. Pivot started off in China. The Chinese version launched in March 2018 and the international version was launched in July 2018. The main mission of PVT Community is to empower blockchain investors through the community, discover quality projects. The community members can improve their awareness of the blockchain, collaborate within the community, and ultimately guide their investments and entrepreneurship. “

Pivot Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pivot Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pivot Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

