Wendy J. Greuel Purchases 1,265 Shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Stock

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Director Wendy J. Greuel purchased 1,265 shares of Fisker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.73 per share, for a total transaction of $24,958.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE FSR traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.10. 13,414,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,066,418. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.52. Fisker Inc. has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $31.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 18.40 and a current ratio of 18.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.16 and a beta of 0.89.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.03). Research analysts predict that Fisker Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Fisker by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 502,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,356,000 after acquiring an additional 47,554 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Fisker by 33.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 111,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Fisker by 29.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Fisker in the 3rd quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fisker during the 3rd quarter worth about $417,000. 27.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FSR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Fisker from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Fisker from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

About Fisker

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

