Wendy J. Greuel Purchases 1,265 Shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Stock

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Director Wendy J. Greuel purchased 1,265 shares of Fisker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.73 per share, for a total transaction of $24,958.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
NYSE FSR traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.10. 13,414,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,066,418. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.52. Fisker Inc. has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $31.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 18.40 and a current ratio of 18.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.16 and a beta of 0.89.
Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.03). Research analysts predict that Fisker Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
FSR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Fisker from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Fisker from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.
About Fisker
Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.
