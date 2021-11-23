Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Director Sells $12,570.97 in Stock

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Director Karen L. Daniel sold 109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.33, for a total value of $12,570.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:TDOC traded down $5.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,248,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,031,794. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.90 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $136.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.05. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.12 and a fifty-two week high of $308.00.
Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms have weighed in on TDOC. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $291.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.56.
About Teladoc Health
Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.
