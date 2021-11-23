Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Director Sells $12,570.97 in Stock

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Director Karen L. Daniel sold 109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.33, for a total value of $12,570.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC traded down $5.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,248,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,031,794. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.90 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $136.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.05. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.12 and a fifty-two week high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,405,282 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $933,140,000 after buying an additional 1,714,753 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,804,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $989,663,000 after buying an additional 1,697,159 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 16,016,998 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,663,467,000 after buying an additional 1,592,818 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,975,722 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $494,832,000 after buying an additional 1,109,926 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,532,000. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TDOC. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $291.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.56.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

