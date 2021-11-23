$309.20 Million in Sales Expected for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) will report $309.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Medpace’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $306.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $310.90 million. Medpace reported sales of $259.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Medpace will report full year sales of $1.14 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Medpace.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $295.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.55 million. Medpace had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS.

MEDP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $239.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.90 price target on shares of Medpace in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of MEDP stock traded down $7.97 on Thursday, hitting $212.62. 221,350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,677. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.44 and a beta of 1.33. Medpace has a 52 week low of $121.52 and a 52 week high of $231.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.93.

In other news, Director Tom C. King sold 176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.63, for a total value of $39,886.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 14,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.29, for a total transaction of $2,664,692.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,002,344 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,176,663.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,027 shares of company stock worth $9,182,437. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Medpace by 602.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,143,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,433,000 after buying an additional 980,774 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Medpace by 118.3% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 460,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,342,000 after buying an additional 249,531 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Medpace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,773,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Medpace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,975,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Medpace by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 142,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,156,000 after buying an additional 72,193 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

