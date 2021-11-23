$81.39 Million in Sales Expected for Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) will report $81.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Certara’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $79.60 million to $83.18 million. Certara posted sales of $64.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Certara will report full-year sales of $291.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $290.30 million to $293.94 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $360.64 million, with estimates ranging from $357.55 million to $364.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Certara.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Certara had a negative net margin of 21.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CERT. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Certara from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Certara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

CERT stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,472,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,337. Certara has a 52 week low of $23.75 and a 52 week high of $45.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion and a PE ratio of -67.00. The company has a quick ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.26.

In related news, CEO William F. Feehery sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $2,346,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,138,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,179,881.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 13,394,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total transaction of $399,160,123.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,764,789 shares of company stock worth $444,344,645. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Certara by 1,506.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,653,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,815,000 after acquiring an additional 11,865,551 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Certara by 82.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,828,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182,487 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Certara by 329.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,030,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,137,000 after acquiring an additional 791,099 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Certara by 40.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,225,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,061,000 after acquiring an additional 645,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Certara by 111.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,151,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,123,000 after acquiring an additional 607,141 shares in the last quarter. 48.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Certara Company Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

