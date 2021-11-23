$14.00 Million in Sales Expected for Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) will post $14.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Airgain’s earnings. Airgain reported sales of $12.83 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Airgain will report full year sales of $64.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $64.10 million to $64.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $78.44 million, with estimates ranging from $71.94 million to $82.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Airgain.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). Airgain had a negative return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AIRG shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Airgain in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Roth Capital cut their price target on Airgain from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley cut their target price on Airgain from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered Airgain from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Shares of AIRG stock traded down $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $9.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,668. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.07. Airgain has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $29.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.38 million, a P/E ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 1.11.

In other Airgain news, Director James K. Sims purchased 9,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $101,860.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Airgain by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 324,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after acquiring an additional 5,024 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Airgain by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 506,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,382,000 after purchasing an additional 16,649 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group raised its position in Airgain by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 31,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Airgain by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Airgain by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 278,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. 55.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

