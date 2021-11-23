AMO Coin (AMO) Price Up 30.2% This Week

AMO Coin (CURRENCY:AMO) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. During the last week, AMO Coin has traded up 30.2% against the US dollar. One AMO Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AMO Coin has a total market cap of $64.97 million and $5.19 million worth of AMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001562 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00046748 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.69 or 0.00238785 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00007054 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.64 or 0.00087828 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00012061 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

AMO Coin Profile

AMO Coin (AMO) is a coin. It was first traded on April 24th, 2018. AMO Coin’s total supply is 19,679,012,762 coins and its circulating supply is 19,127,675,560 coins. AMO Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@amoblockchain . The Reddit community for AMO Coin is https://reddit.com/r/amoblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for AMO Coin is www.amo.foundation . AMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @amoblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AMO Labs is a blockchain platform that aims to create a decentralized car data marketplace, called as AMO Market. The platform will allow users to turn their own cars into public assets to track users' driving habits and infotainment preferences, which could be exchanged and shared on the marketplace. Furthermore, the platform will allow manufacturers to purchase driving habits, histories and accident records that could be used to assist them in warranty claims management. AMO Coin is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the medium of exchange on the platform. “

AMO Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMO Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AMO Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AMO Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

