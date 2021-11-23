Robert Carey Buys 12,000 Shares of Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) Stock

Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) Director Robert Carey purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.10 per share, for a total transaction of $169,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

XAIR traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $12.26. The company had a trading volume of 285,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,856. The firm has a market cap of $326.61 million, a P/E ratio of -9.79 and a beta of -0.47. Beyond Air, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.62 and a 12-month high of $15.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 9.11 and a current ratio of 9.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.49.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.08). Beyond Air had a negative return on equity of 97.76% and a negative net margin of 2,617.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Beyond Air, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XAIR. UBS Group AG grew its position in Beyond Air by 29.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Beyond Air by 32.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 243,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 59,197 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Air during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Beyond Air by 4.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 47,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Beyond Air by 13.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.53% of the company’s stock.

XAIR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on Beyond Air from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Beyond Air from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Beyond Air from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Truist lifted their target price on Beyond Air from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Beyond Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.40.

About Beyond Air

Beyond Air, Inc is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the developing a nitric oxide generator and delivery system that uses nitric oxide generated from ambient air and delivers precise amounts of nitric oxide to the lungs for the potential treatment of respiratory and other diseases.

