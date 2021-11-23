Robert Carey Buys 12,000 Shares of Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) Stock

Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) Director Robert Carey purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.10 per share, for a total transaction of $169,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
XAIR traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $12.26. The company had a trading volume of 285,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,856. The firm has a market cap of $326.61 million, a P/E ratio of -9.79 and a beta of -0.47. Beyond Air, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.62 and a 12-month high of $15.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 9.11 and a current ratio of 9.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.49.
Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.08). Beyond Air had a negative return on equity of 97.76% and a negative net margin of 2,617.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Beyond Air, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.
XAIR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on Beyond Air from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Beyond Air from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Beyond Air from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Truist lifted their target price on Beyond Air from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Beyond Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.40.
About Beyond Air
Beyond Air, Inc is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the developing a nitric oxide generator and delivery system that uses nitric oxide generated from ambient air and delivers precise amounts of nitric oxide to the lungs for the potential treatment of respiratory and other diseases.
